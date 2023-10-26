Thane civic body asks staff to finish various works before model code kicks in for 2024 LS polls

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) The Thane civic body has asked its officials to complete various works, including those pertaining to roads, toilets, and repair of school buildings before the model code comes into effect ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls, a release said on Thursday.

The directive was given by civic chief Abhijit Bangar after a review meeting, said the release issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation. It said the code of conduct for next year’s general elections might be imposed any time after March 1, 2024.

Tenders for newly proposed works should be published well in advance to ensure that they start before February 2024, it said, adding that all road works in the city that had been stopped during the monsoon have been restarted. PTI COR NR