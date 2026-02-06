Thane civic body collects Rs 556 cr property tax, cracks down on defaulters

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has collected Rs 556.19 crore in property tax for 2025-26, failing to meet its target by more than Rs 200 crore, an official said on Friday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has ordered strict action against defaulters as the civic body has been unable to meet its target of Rs 841 crore, the official said.

As per an official release, the Majiwada-Manpada ward recorded the highest property tax collection at Rs 175.01 crore, followed by Vartak Nagar with Rs 88.77 crore and Naupada-Kopri with Rs 74.12 crore.

Following a review meeting earlier this week, the commissioner has directed officials to stop water supply to defaulters in residential buildings and has ordered seizure and sealing of non-residential properties that have failed to pay their dues, the official said.

He said that special tax payment camps will also be organised in large housing complexes to boost collections. PTI COR ARU