Thane civic body defrauded of Rs 5 lakh; FIR registered

Thane, May 8 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra was cheated of more than Rs 5 lakh with the help of forged documents, an official said on Wednesday.

The civic body had given the work of building toilets to a contractor and collected a security deposit of Rs 5.10 lakh from him.

However, someone produced forged documents to the corporation claiming that the work was over and it needed to refund the deposit.

Accordingly, the civic body refunded Rs 5.10 lakh, the official said, citing TMC’s complaint. The fraud came to light during an audit, he said.

The Naupada police on Tuesday registered a case and started a probe, he added. PTI COR NR