Thane civic body demolishes 117 illegal structures

Thane, July 26 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has demolished 117 of the 151 illegal structures and removed illegal additions in 34 others over the last month.

"The anti-encroachment teams have taken action against 151 unauthorised constructions since June 19, as per the directions given by the High Court. This also includes the demolition of 21 buildings in the MK Compound in Shil area," the civic body stated in a release on Saturday.

The TMC has demolished 117 unauthorised structures so far and removed additions made to 34 other structures, said Deputy Commissioner (encroachment department) Shankar Patole.

The razed structures include chawls (tenements), extended sheds and constructions, plinths, and turfs.

"Excavators, JCBs, and other machinery were deployed for this action, which is being conducted under the protection provided by the police and Maharashtra Security Force," the TMC added.

The Bombay High Court recently directed that electricity or water supply shouldn't be provided to unauthorised constructions, the civic body said.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has already given instructions to Mahavitaran and Torrent to strictly comply with the HC's order.

The maximum 40 demolitions were carried out in Mumbra, followed by Majivda-Manpada belt (26), and Kalva (17). PTI COR NSK