Thane civic body directed to complete drain cleaning, desilting before monsoon

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar has directed the civic administration to complete cleaning of all drains in the city before the onset of monsoon, an official said on Friday.

Reviewing the Solid Waste Management Department's work at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters, she instructed officials to begin desilting nullahs next month and complete it by the end of May.

She also sought improved maintenance of public toilets, adequate water supply and better upkeep, the official said.

The mayor called for stronger awareness drives on waste segregation, especially in slum areas, and emphasised effective implementation of the 'Swachh Thane Vision' initiative. PTI COR ARU