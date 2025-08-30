Thane civic body donates 4 e-rickshaws to transgenders

Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation has donated four e-rickshaws to transgenders as part of a self-employment initiative, an official said on Saturday.

The initiative, in partnership with Rotary Club of Thane City, was launched on Friday by municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao, who said it is a message to society that "inclusivity must not be limited to words, but demonstrated through action".

One of the recipients, who identified herself as Priya, said it was the first time the community felt as citizens who deserve opportunities rather than just as a votebank.

Speaking on the occasion, Rotary Club president Deepali Mahindra said empowerment is most effective when it is local, practical, and empathetic. PTI COR BNM