Thane civic body expands bed capacity of maternity ward at CSM Hospital

Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has increased the bed capacity in the maternity ward of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital to 90, an official said on Saturday.

The decision was made in view of the growing number of women coming to the civic-run hospital for delivery, which caters not only to residents of Thane city but also to patients from Thane Rural and Palghar districts, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) stated in a release.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has also directed officials to modernise the maternity ward at Swatantra Sainik Hakim Ajmal Khan Hospital in the Mumbra area and grant it the status of an extended centre of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, it stated.

According to official data, 200 outpatients visit the obstetrics department of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital every day. The department currently has 70 beds in its postpartum ward, with an average of 18 deliveries conducted each day.

In October, the daily delivery count rose to 22, with as many as 98 women admitted simultaneously on several occasions, exceeding the available bed capacity, the release said.

During a high-level meeting on Friday, Commissioner Rao instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to operationalise modern maternity services at the Ajmal Khan Hospital. PTI COR ARU