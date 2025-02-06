Thane civic body gets NGT notice over dumping in eco-sensitive sites like Gaimukh, SGNP

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to Thane Municipal Corporation over large-scale illegal dumping in eco-sensitive sites like Gaimukh that fall under the Coastal Regulation Zone.

The notice was issued on January 29 on the complaint of advocate Vaibhav Satam, who said the NGT has sought an explanation from the TMC over lack of action on violators.

In his complaint, Satam said dumping was taking place in areas governed by Environment Protection Act 1986, Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2011, and Eco-Sensitive Zone guidelines, including Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

"The NGT's intervention marks a significant step in holding civic bodies accountable. The illegal dumping must stop immediately and a high-level panel must identify those responsible and lay down strict preventive measures," Satam said on Thursday. PTI COR BNM