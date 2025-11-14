Thane civic body holds meeting over traffic woes on Ghodbunder Road

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) The Thane civic body on Friday held a meeting to tackle traffic issues on the arterial Ghodbunder Road.

It was chaired by local MP Naresh Mhaske and was attended by Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao as well as officials of the MMRDA, PWD and Regional Transport Office.

The launch of the Delhi-Mumbai Freight Corridor in March 2026 will significantly ease traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road as most most of the container traffic from Jawaharlal Nehru Port will shift to that route, a Thane Municipal Corporation release quoted Mhaske as saying.

He instructed that immediate repairs be carried out, especially on the flyover, with the goal of completing the work by December 10. He also highlighted the importance of adding the missing link from Khaniwade to Amne to further reduce traffic on the road.

Rao assured that the corporation is prepared to take over the road's maintenance once the agencies in charge bring it up to standard.

Representatives from the 'Justice for Ghodbunder Road' organization also attended the meeting. PTI COR BNM