Thane civic body invites suggestions, objections for ward delimitations till Sept 4

Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has published draft geographical boundaries of wards for the upcoming civic elections and invited suggestions and objections from citizens.

The Thane Municipal Corporation, in a release on Saturday, said that the details will be available at ward offices, civic headquarters and the corporation's website.

Citizens can submit their suggestions and objections till September 4, the release stated.

Thane city has been divided into 33 wards with as many as 131 corporators.

While 32 wards will have four corporators each and only one ward will have three corporators, it stated.

Elections to the general body of the TMC have been pending since March 2023.

The civic corporation was under the control of the undivided Shiv Sena before the tenure ended. PTI COR ARU