Thane civic body joins hands with Japanese ministry to boost digital governance

Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of Japan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen digital governance in the city, the civic body said on Thursday.

This strategic partnership aims at making citizen services more effective and accelerating the development of smart infrastructure, TMC said in a release.

Under the MoU, the Japanese ministry and TMC will jointly focus on implementing certain core activities, including implementing advanced, sustainable urban infrastructure, tailored to the specific needs of Thane city, it said.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The cooperation will help in the rapid diffusion of innovative technologies and develop an efficient, flexible, and citizen-centric urban governance system in Thane.” PTI COR NR