Thane civic body launches campaign to recover water bill dues

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has initiated a campaign to disconnect water connections to recover unpaid dues worth crores, an official said on Friday.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the total outstanding water bill amount for the corporation stands at approximately Rs 250 crore, including Rs 92.28 crore in arrears and Rs 157.8 crore for the current financial year.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed the water supply department to achieve 100 per cent recovery of both outstanding and current bills this financial year.

"The water supply department has initiated action to recover water bill arrears. Since April, water bills worth Rs 43 crore have been recovered. This is about 18 per cent of the total recovery," the civic body stated in a release.

The TMC has launched a recovery campaign across all wards, with measures including disconnecting water connections, seizing motor pumps, and sealing meter rooms.

The department will also register a case against any user who reactivates a disconnected water connection without first clearing their outstanding bill, an official said. PTI COR ARU