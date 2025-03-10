Thane civic body launches drive to raze illegal structures along bullet train route

Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Maharashtra government's revenue department on Monday launched a drive in the Shil-Phata area to clear unauthorized constructions obstructing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The demolition drive, led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Manish Joshi and Circle Officer Sapna Chaure, aims to remove illegal structures falling within the high-speed rail corridor, said officials.

The operation, which began at 11 am, was carried out with strict enforcement of the law. Teams from the TMC, the revenue department, and the Thane collector's office were deployed to ensure that the encroachments were removed without delay, they said.

Earthmovers (JCB machines) were brought in to raze unauthorized buildings, while a large police force from the Shil-Daighar police station was stationed to prevent any resistance from local residents.

Speaking to the media at the site, deputy civic commissioner Joshi maintained the demolition drive strictly adhered to the legal framework.

"Through the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), the TMC and Thane collector's office were instructed to address unauthorized structures along the bullet train route in Shil-Phata. The necessary legal steps were followed, including issuing notices, conducting hearings, and processing MRTP (Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning) cases," he said.

With adequate police bandobast (arrangement), the drive is being executed as planned, and all illegal constructions will be completely demolished, said the civic officer.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is a key infrastructure initiative of the Narendra Modi government, designed to enhance connectivity between the two major commercial hubs and boost economic growth.

Encroachments along the designated rail corridor had been causing delays in land acquisition and construction activities. By clearing these unauthorized structures, the TMC aims to facilitate the smooth progress of the high-speed rail project, Joshi insisted.

The officials confirmed that this was only the first phase of demolitions, and all unauthorized structures within the bullet train corridor will be systematically removed.

The 508-km-long high-speed rail corridor will have a dozen stations - Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. PTI COR RSY