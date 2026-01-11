Thane civic body lodges case against school principal for not complying with poll duty order

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has lodged a case with police against the principal of a private school for allegedly refusing to comply with poll duty orders, an official said on Sunday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Saurabh Rao stated that action was taken against the principal, Vimlesh Sindhu, for obstructing preparations for the January 15 elections to the TMC.

"The incident occurred when election staff visited the school to serve appointment orders to teachers and staff for polling station duties. The principal reportedly clearly refused to accept the order. Despite a second official attempt to issue the orders and a subsequent notice from the municipal administration, the school failed to implement the directives," according to a release issued by the TMC.

The civic body stated that extending cooperation in the election process is a legal mandate and a "national duty." A case has been lodged under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions. Further investigation is being conducted by the local police. PTI COR NSK