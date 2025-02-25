Thane civic body lodges police complaints against 81 unauthorised schools

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) A survey by the Thane civic body has discovered that at least 81 schools are run illegally from unauthorised buildings or rented premises in residential complexes with more than 19,000 students enrolled in these facilities.

Following the assessment, the municipal corporation lodged complaints with police against 81 unauthorised schools, resulting in the registration of FIRs against 68 such educational institutes, an official release stated on Tuesday.

The municipal corporation imposed a fine of Rs 52 crore on these schools under the Right to Education Act after a review found that some schools operate from unauthorised buildings or rented premises in residential complexes.

At 65, the highest number of unauthorised schools are in the Diva ward committee area. So far, water connections to 32 such schools have been disconnected. Additionally, the Encroachment Department is preparing action against these schools as per urban development regulations.

The TMC is working to relocate affected students to authorised schools to minimise the impact on students, the release stated. PTI COR NSK