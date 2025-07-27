Thane civic body orders strict curbs on transport of construction material in Yeoor Hills

Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation has issued directives prohibiting the transportation of construction material at the Yeoor Hills, an environmentally sensitive zone here, officials said on Sunday.

The directives were issued after a review meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao on Friday, they said.

"Yeoor is an environmentally sensitive area. No construction material can be brought into Yeoor without a construction permit issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Urban Development Department," an official release said.

Individuals with authorised construction permissions must mandatorily register their details with the forest department's entrance post, including the permit copy, the type of construction material, and information about the transporting vehicles, it said.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Tayde informed that out of the 10 turf constructions in Yeoor, eight have already been evicted.

One turf was authorised, and eviction proceedings for the remaining were underway as the deadline expired. A survey of unauthorized commercial constructions was underway, the official said.

Private bungalow owners should not use unnecessary lighting, loudspeakers, or burst crackers within their premise, the civic chief said.

So far, 188 notices have been issued to residents in Yeoor for such violations. DCP Prashant Kadam informed that 18 FIRs have been registered under various provisions related to noise and firecracker violations.

To ensure sustained enforcement and ecological preservation of the region, Rao announced the formation of a multi-agency coordination committee under the chairmanship of the additional commissioner, the release said.