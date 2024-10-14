Thane civic body releases draft of first revised development plan for citizen feedback

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday released the draft of the first revised development plan for the city in order to allow residents to give suggestions and raise objections.

"The revised development plan is available on the TMC website and has also been kept at Narendra Ballal auditorium. These include plans, maps. Copies of these can be had by paying a nominal fee. Citizens can submit suggestions etc within 60 days," civic chief Saurabh Rao said.

The original development plan for Thane was approved in 1999 and had a tenure of 20 years, he said.

Residents can submit their written feedback, complete with reasoning, to the Administrator and Commissioner at the Thane Municipal Main Building, after which a government-appointed committee will review these, hold public hearings and then submit the final plan to the TMC general assembly, Kunal Mule, Deputy Director of the Development Planning Unit, said.

Key reservations suggested in the plan include 62 parks, one botanical garden, 63 playgrounds, seven sports complexes, 24 recreation grounds, four multi-purpose grounds, one swimming pool and gymnasium, seven waterfronts, one auditorium, one theatre, one convention centre, one urban forest park and one town park, civic official informed. PTI COR BNM