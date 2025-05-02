Thane civic body seals 7 spice mills for exceeding permissible noise levels

Thane, May 2 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday sealed seven spice mills operating in the local spice market for exceeding permissible noise levels, officials said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) took this action against the spice mills located in the Mahatma Phule Mandai based on several complaints by people residing there, an official release said.

In view of the complaints by citizens, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao had ordered an inspection of the area to assess the level of noise generated by heavy grinding machinery used in these spice-processing units, it said.

After the inspection, the officials confirmed that the sound levels emanating from the mills exceeded the permissible limits, with some machines producing noise levels of 100 decibels, comparable to the sound of a chainsaw or a subway train.

"These mills clearly violated environmental norms. They had been served notices in March 2025 regarding the noise levels, but failed to comply with regulations," Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole said.

"This kind of heavy machinery is more suited for industrial zones, not for a bustling public market area," he said.

Residents and traders operating in and around the market had repeatedly complained about the noise, which they claimed not only disrupted their daily life but also posed a risk to public health.

"It was impossible to hold a conversation or even rest during the day. The entire area would vibrate with the sound of these machines," a local shopkeeper said, welcoming the municipal action.

The civic body is now reportedly exploring options to relocate the industrial-grade spice mills to designated industrial zones where proper infrastructure and noise mitigation measures are in place. PTI COR NP