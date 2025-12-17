Thane civic body sets up committee to probe accidents due to potholes

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation has constituted a special committee to probe accidents caused due to potholes, open manholes and lapses in road maintenance, and to determine compensation for victims, following directions by the Bombay High Court, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a release by the TMC, the HC on October 13 directed civic bodies to set up committees to examine cases where citizens are killed or injured due to poor road conditions.

The committee has appealed to citizens or their relatives to approach it if any death or injury has occurred due to potholes, open drains or road maintenance failures within Thane city limits.

Compensation, where applicable, will be provided as per the rules through the TMC, said civic chief Saurabh Rao. PTI COR NR