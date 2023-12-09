Thane civic body starts holding dialogue with different sections for budget preparation

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started holding talks with different sections of society to seek their views before preparing the civic budget, which will be presented in February next year.

As part of this programme titled 'Mazya Najretun Badalte Thane' (Changing Thane through my perspective), Thane civic chief Abhijit Bangar recently held a meeting members of the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) and Chamber of Small Industry Associations (COSIA), an official release issued on Friday said.

Several suggestions were given by the small scale industry representatives during this meeting, it said.

"Such meetings will continue to be held in the run-up to the budget presentation," an official said.

Responding to the suggestions, the commissioner announced that an exhibition centre on the lines of the Vashi CIDCO exhibition centre will be set up in Thane for industries and allied businesses to conduct meetings and hold exhibitions.

He also said that 120 electric buses will be added to the present fleet.

Bangar said the civic body was planning to give property tax rebates to those housing societies which have set up solar panels for energy generation. PTI COR NP