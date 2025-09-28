Thane civic body takes action against 264 illegal structures; demolishes 198 of them

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) A total of 198 unauthorised constructions have been demolished since June this year in a sustained campaign by the Thane Municipal Corporation against such structures, an official said on Sunday.

Unauthorized extensions in 66 other structures have been removed, he added.

As per the directions given by the High Court and the inspections conducted by beat inspectors of the Ward Committees as well as the Special Vigilance Teams in Diva and Mumbra, the Municipal Corporation's Anti-Encroachment Team has taken action against a total of 264 unauthorized constructions so far, a TMC release said.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao reviewed the progress of the campaign on Saturday, it added.

"All systems should remain alert to ensure no unauthorized construction continues. Cases must be registered immediately under MRTP after completing the legal process. While registering, accurate information should be collected through physical inspection and modern technology," the release quoted Rao as saying.

Boards should be put up at strategic locations, cautioning people against buying houses in unauthorized constructions, and citizens must ensure their construction is duly authorized by the City Development Department before making a purchase, the release said.

"QR codes have been put up on the facades of all buildings where construction is officially permitted. By scanning the QR code on their mobile devices, citizens can directly access construction permission details," it added.

Between June and September this year, 50 cases of unauthorized construction were registered. These are in Naupada-Kopri (01), Diva (11), Mumbra (13), Kalwa (04), Uthalsar (01), Majivda-Manpada (05), Vartak Nagar (08), Lokmanya Nagar-Savarkar Nagar (07), and Wagle Estate (00), the release said. PTI COR BNM