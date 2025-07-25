Thane civic body to cut off water supply to unauthorised buildings

Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) In a crackdown against unauthorised construction, the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district would be cutting off water supply to illegal buildings in its jurisdiction, an official said.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has given the instructions following the Bombay High Court's order, directing him to investigate water connections to unauthorised structures in the Shil area, the official said.

According to an official release, the civic chief convened a high-level meeting on Thursday, during which he said all documents related to water connections must be verified.

"If the construction is found to be unauthorised, the water connection should be immediately terminated. Illegal connections taken directly from the municipal water line must also be cut off without delay," he said.

He further emphasised that no new connection should be granted without municipal construction approval and warned of disciplinary action against officials who have enabled such connections without proper verification.

Rao also ordered a compilation of a ward-wise list of water connections to unauthorised buildings across all nine ward committees.

Illegal borewells should also be identified, the official said.