Thane civic body to engage GISE Hub at IIT Bombay to revise city’s traffic management plan

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will revise its traffic management plan for the city in collaboration with the ‘GISE Hub’ at IIT Bombay, civic chief Saurabh Rao has said.

The updated plan will focus on evaluating existing provisions, studying current traffic patterns, and planning for challenges up to 2030, he said on Thursday.

The TMC chief said experts from the Geospatial Information Science and Engineering (GISE) Hub at IIT Bombay will lead the yearlong project.

Besides analysing traffic trends in the city, which sees massive congestion during peak hours, the revision will also explore the feasibility of cycling tracks, pedestrian-only zones, and water transport using the creek along the city, he said.

The updated plan will address Metro and railway connectivity, parking arrangements, and traffic congestion at major points like Teen Haath Naka, Rao added. PTI COR NR