Thane civic body to provide clay, space to sculptors to promote eco-friendly Ganeshotsav

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) The Thane civic body will provide the ‘Shadu’ clay and space to sculptors in the city to help them make eco-friendly Ganesh idols, officials said on Thursday.

A release by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that the civic body is focused on adhering to environmental guidelines set by the Bombay High Court and pollution control boards.

TMC plans to encourage idol makers to use environment-friendly clay instead of Plaster of Paris, which is not biodegradable. For this, the corporation would provide space and Shadu clay to sculptors, it said.

Last year, about 30 per cent of Ganesh idols in Thane were made from Shadu clay.

The TMC also discussed regulations for idol sales, including the need for a licensing system to ensure quality and authenticity, the release added. PTI COR NR