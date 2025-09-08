Thane civic body to set up 3 pet crematoriums

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has said it will set up three pet crematoriums in the city within the next one month.

The pet crematoriums, to operate on CNG-based systems and ensure environment-friendly disposal of carcasses, will come up in Kopri, Kalwa-Manishanagar and Majiwada areas, a TMC release on Sunday said.

The civic body will also roll out a well-equipped mobile veterinary clinic and an ambulance service for pets and small animals, it said.

There are an estimated 15,000 pet animals, primarily dogs and cats, in the city, as per the release. PTI COR GK