Thane civic body warns of action against staffers skipping election training programmes

Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation has warned of disciplinary action against staffers skipping mandatory voting training programmes ahead of the upcoming local polls, an official release said on Saturday.

As per the release, 10,120 employees have been appointed to manage election duties at 2,013 polling stations across the city.

The training sessions will cover tasks, including handling of Electronic Voting Machines, mock polls, voter identification procedures, and emergency response protocols.

“Despite issuance of formal orders, if any officer or employee remains absent from the training, disciplinary action will be initiated and a criminal case will be registered,” the release said, quoting the civic chief Saurabh Rao.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Thane civic body, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. PTI COR NR