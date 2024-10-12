Thane civic body’s new administrative building to cost Rs 727 crore, will have 32 floors

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) The civic body of Thane, home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has announced the construction of its new administrative building at an estimated Rs 727 crore.

The office block will have a 32-floor structure and a 5-storey ‘Mahasabha’ building besides two basement parking levels, said an official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the project during his recent visit to the city.

Once ready, the facility is expected to provide maximum benefits to the citizens of Thane by centralising various municipal offices under one roof, the official said. PTI COR NR