Thane civic chief asks officials to speed up tree de-concretisation drive

Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) Concrete around trees will be removed in Thane city as part of efforts to conserve them and increase their life, a civic official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Thane civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar, who issued the order, has asked concerned departments to submit a compliance report to him by July 31, he added.

A Thane Municipal Corporation press release said the directive to "de-concretise" the trees is in keeping with orders from the Bombay High Court.

As per the HC order, concrete must be removed from around the base of 7,396 trees planted along roads in Thane city, he said.

As per the commissioner's directive, concrete chunks will be replaced with mud in a three feet by three area around the base of each tree, the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM