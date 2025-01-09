Thane civic chief calls for strict implementation of 100-day 'ease of living' action plan

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao has asked officials to implement a 100-day plan to improve quality of life of citizens and to better the delivery of services.

Advertisment

It must include streamlining office work, enhancing online services and conducting comprehensive cleanliness drives at all premises of the Thane Municipal Corporation, a release quoted Rao as saying.

The meeting was held in Majiwada on Wednesday and saw the participation of additional commissioners, engineering department personnel etc.

"The 100-day Ease of Living action plan aims to give efficient and transparent governance. There must be meticulous planning at every level," Rao said.

Advertisment

The release said TMC has recovered Rs 576 crore in property tax for the financial year 2024-25 against a total of Rs 857 crore, while the figure is Rs 80 out of Rs 225 crore for water bill arrears.

"Rao underscored the urgency of meeting revenue collection targets. Property tax and water bill collections form the foundation of the corporation's financial planning," the release said. PTI COR BNM