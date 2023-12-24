Thane civic official sent on compulsory leave for protecting encroachments

Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A senior employee of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has been sent on compulsory leave for allegedly failing to act on unauthorised construction, an official said on Sunday.

The action against Assistant Municipal Commissioner Subodh Thanekar came after a probe found that he protected encroachments in Kalwa area despite several complaints by citizens as well as MLAs, the official said.

Insubordination was attributed to sending Thanekar on compulsory leave, the official added. PTI COR NR