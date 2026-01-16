Thane civic polls: Cong, MNS fail to open accounts

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Congress were decimated in the Thane civic polls, failing to win a single seat.

Congress' Thane unit chief Vikrant Chavan lost as did MNS' city unit head Ravindra More.

Incidentally, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had held a joint rally in Thane. Raj Thackeray had claimed in his address that his candidates were being offered "crores of rupees" by opponents to withdraw from the fray.

In a statement in which he announced his resignation, Chavan said the lack of a pre-poll alliance and paucity of funds resulted in the Congress' defeat. PTI COR BNM