Thane civic polls: Congress slams NCP (SP) for rushing into filing nominations

Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday accused its ally, NCP (SP), of attempting to "disturb" the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance ahead of the Thane Municipal Corporation elections through "unilateral actions".

Thane district Congress president Vikrant Chavan slammed the ally for filing nomination papers and holding a public rally in Kalwa ward without final seat-sharing arrangements.

He said the Congress has proposed contesting 35 seats in Thane.

"Congress will not go after anyone," he said, adding that if the NCP failed to clarify its stand within 48 hours, the Congress would be compelled to consider contesting independently. PTI COR NSK