Thane civic polls: Maharashtra minister calls for electing mayor who chants 'Jai Shri Ram'

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Tuesday raised communal pitch as he appealed to voters to elect a mayor who chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Thane civic polls.

If patriotic Hindus remain ignorant, green flowers will be raised on January 16, he said, referring to the counting day.

On the last day of campaigning for the civic polls, Rane flagged vote jihad and accused the opponents of seeking votes based on religious fatwas.

"We have exposed this vote jihad," he said.

Rane alleged that votes are being solicited against the BJP in the name of mosques and Azaan.

"The patriotic Hindu community must be aware. If a 'Jai Shri Ram' mayor isn't installed, green flowers will be raised on January 16th," he warned.

Rane also took a sharp swipe at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) regarding their stance on bogus voters.

"If they truly intended to act, they should go to neighborhoods like Behrampada and Nalbazar. If you have the courage, go there and break the limbs of those voting in burqas. Then we will see who truly follows Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology," he said. PTI COR NSK