Thane civic polls: Sena (UBT)-MNS promise better roads, independent dam

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have released their manifesto for the Thane Municipal Corporation polls, pledging major reforms in the city's infrastructure, healthcare, and education sectors, while criticising the performance of the ruling Shiv Sena led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Talking to reporters after unveiling the document on Monday for the January 15 TMC polls, Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Rajan Vichare alleged that 60 per cent of the work promised in the 2017 manifesto remained incomplete.

In 2017, the Shiv Sena, then undivided, came to power in the TMC.

The latest manifesto of the Opposition Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance prioritises solving Thane's crippling traffic congestion by promising that new roads will be built using international technology with a 15-year guarantee, backed by heavy fines and blacklisting for failing contractors.

It has also said that connectivity projects such as the Gaimukh to Saket-Kharegaon Coastal Road, the Thane-Borivali subway, and a new bridge over the creek between Kopri and Patni Road would be accelerated.

Additionally, the alliance plans to complete service roads along the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road and construct new parking plazas in crowded zones to ease the burden on commuters.

To combat the "tanker mafia" and current water shortages, the alliance aims to bring 1,116 MLD of water to the city and eventually construct an independent dam for the municipal corporation.

Innovative measures such as setting up a 200 ML desalination plant and reviving old city wells and lakes are also part of their environment conservation strategy.

For public health, the manifesto introduces the 'Dharmaveer Morbid Service' for generic medicines and telemedicine, alongside plans for a modern cancer hospital, rapid bike ambulances, and improved facilities at existing medical facilities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa.

Education and sports reforms promised include upgrading the Mumbai University sub-centre to facilitate higher education within Thane and building international-style schools through CSR initiatives.

The 'Thane for Olympics' programme will focus on identifying athletic talent in municipal schools, ensuring every city ground is reserved strictly for sports, as per the manifesto.

Addressing environmental concerns, the alliance plans to transform Thane into a "shadow city" within five years to combat high AQI levels, mandating solar energy for properties and establishing an e-bus network.

The manifesto has also assured various welfare schemes, including tax rebates for timely payments, the construction of a new railway station at the mental hospital site, and planned development for the Diva-Mumbra belt, which is promised a 24-hour hospital and a new trauma centre.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut emphasised Thane's national importance and said his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS head Raj Thackeray will hold a joint rally here soon. PTI COR GK