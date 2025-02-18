Thane civic snaps tap connections, seizes motor pumps of water tax defaulters

Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has collected more than Rs 100 crore towards water charges from citizens so far this year, and in order to recover the charges from defaulters, it has taken steps like snapping tap connections, an official said on Tuesday.

The civic body is projected to collect Rs 148 crore water by the end of March this year of which it has so far collected Rs 106 crore, he said, adding that Rs 76 crore are previous dues.

In order to ramp up the collection and take action against the defaulters, the civic body has snapped 9,603 tap connections and seized 2,024 motor pumps in the city. In addition, it has sealed 547 pump rooms and issued notices to 9,923 defaulters, the TMC said in a release.

"The TMC has so far collected Rs 106 crore so far, a notable increase of Rs 18 crore compared to the same period last year," suburban engineer Vinod Pawar said.

As part of the drive, the TMC has set weekly targets for the recovery of water bills. To enforce these targets, the corporation has resorted to disconnecting water connections, seizing motor pumps, and sealing meter rooms across all municipal wards. Further, strict legal actions, including criminal cases, will be initiated against individuals who attempt to reconnect their water supply without clearing their dues, he said.

TMC officials have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to the recovery process. Engineers and clerks failing to meet recovery targets may face disciplinary action, including withholding of salary increments. The municipal administration has urged residents to clear their dues promptly to avoid service disruption, the release said.

In a bid to encourage timely payment of water bills, the TMC has introduced a 100 per cent exemption from administrative charges for domestic water supply connections. The civic body has urged citizens to take advantage of this exemption scheme to clear their arrears and avoid water supply disruptions, it said. PTI COR NP