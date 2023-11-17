Thane civil hospital says its blood stock will last just a week, seeks public support

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) The Thane district civil hospital in Maharashtra has appealed to citizens to come forward and donate blood saying it is facing a serious shortage of blood.

An official release by the hospital on Friday said its stock of blood will last only for a week, attributing it to a drastic drop in donors. The hospital said its stock of A-positive blood was quite low.

Civil Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar appealed to the citizens of Thane, which is also the home turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to donate blood at the hospital’s blood bank and save lives. The blood bank is operational 24x7, he said.

Several poor patients are operated upon at the hospital every day and blood for the surgeries is provided through their blood bank, he said, adding that the facility is getting transformed into a super-speciality hospital. PTI COR NR