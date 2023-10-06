Thane collector conducts late-night inspections at PHCs in remote areas

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) In light of the recent deaths at government hospitals in Nanded and Nagpur districts of Maharashtra, senior officials conducted late-night inspections at primary health centres (PHC) in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

As per a release issued by the district administration, collector Ashok Shingare and Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Manuj Jindal visited PHCs in Shahapur taluka on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and inspected the medical facilities.

The officials visited PHCs of Dolkhamb and Takipatar and directed the staff to attend to anyone who walks into the facility and not deny them treatment, it stated.

The collector reiterated that the state government has given topmost importance to healthcare, and the chief minister was personally monitoring and ensuring that people in remote areas get proper medical facilities.

The staff was asked to update the details about stocks of medicines on the 'e-sushrut' and 'e-aushadhi' web portals from time to time, the release stated. PTI COR ARU