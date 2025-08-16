Thane collector delivers letter of gratitude to martyred jawan's wife

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Thane district collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal on Friday visited the house of a martyred jawan on August 15 as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Panchal visited Supriya Ambre, whose husband Havaldar Sudhir Ambre was killed in a terrorist attack in Rajouri sector of Jammu & Kashmir on September 17, 2001, here, an official release said.

The collector presented her with a letter of thanks and expressed the administration's gratitude for her husband's supreme sacrifice, it added.

Elsewhere, tehsildars in the district visited the homes of martyrs and freedom-fighters. PTI COR KRK