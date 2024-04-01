Thane collector holds meeting to review water shortage in Shahapur

Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) Thane collector Ashok Shingare chaired a meeting to find solutions to the water shortage in Shahapur taluka, an official said on Monday.

The meeting took place on Sunday and was attended by Thane Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Chhayadevi Shisode, he said.

"A total of 91 villages and hamlets are facing water shortage. Shingare asked all concerned officials to come up with a plan in 15 days to ensure people get relief during summer taking into account the village population, existing hand pumps, wells, and other water sources," he said. PTI COR BNM