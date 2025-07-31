Thane collector office to be upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities

Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) The existing district collector office in Maharashtra's Thane will get a complete overhaul with state-of-the-art facilities, as officials say the aim is to develop it as the most iconic government structure in the city.

Thane district collector Ashok Shingare, who is retiring on Thursday, confirmed it.

"The current collectorate building is more than 40 years old and no longer meets the demands of a rapidly developing district like Thane," Shingare said during his farewell interaction.

"A proposal has been submitted to the state government for a total revamp of the complex. The new building will feature modern architecture, upgraded infrastructure, and state-of-the-art amenities," he said.

The existing collectorate complex, which houses several key government departments, has long been a symbol of the district's administrative identity. The new complex will aim to enhance the visitor experience with improved layout, accessibility, and services, he added.

"The idea is to make the entire campus not just functional but also visually inspiring," Shingare said. PTI COR NP