Thane collector reviews preparations for mega Dec 21 event to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom

Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) Thane district collector Shrikrishna Panchal on Thursday asked all agencies to work in close coordination for the success of the event on December 21 to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The event, which will be held on December 21 at Oval Maidan in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was formally inaugurated during the day by Raigad collector Kishan Jawale.

Panchal reviewed preparations related to transportation, medical aid, security, refreshments and logistics, an official said.

Panchal asked officials to organise elocution competitions and film screenings in schools and colleges to raise awareness among students about the inspirational life of the ninth Sikh Guru. PTI COR BNM