Thane collector urges govt offices to take up terrace gardening

Thane, Jul 29 (PTI) A terrace garden initiative undertaken by a government office in Maharashtra's Thane district has garnered praise from all quarters, with the collector urging other offices to replicate the move.

District collector Ashok Shingare visited the Thane District Information Office on Monday to view the terrace garden project, which began in April.

It was spearheaded by environmentalist Vijaykumar Katti, mentored by District Information Officer Manoj Shivaji Sanap, and supported by Aasara Foundation.

"This is the first terrace garden of its kind in a government office in the country. The efforts by the office staff, led by Manoj Sanap, are commendable. They have gone the extra mile and made a dream come true," Shingare said.

He urged other government offices across the district and state to adopt similar initiatives.

"If every government office with available space adopts this model, it will not only beautify premises but also make a significant contribution to the environment," he said.

Collaborations are underway with the Rotary and Lions Clubs, District Industries Centre (DIC), Department of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), and educational institutions to expand the model across schools, colleges, industries, and other public offices, it was stated. PTI COR ARU