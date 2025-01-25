Thane college principal among four booked for ‘sexual harassment’ of female teachers

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) The principal of a college in Thane city and its three management officials were booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing their female teachers, police said.

Earlier in the day, a video of the principal being thrashed by MNS workers, who targeted him for his “lewd behaviour with female colleagues”, went viral on social.

According to the Srinagar police, four female teachers have filed a complaint against the principal, chairman and two more management officials of the college in the city’s Wagle Estate area.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual harassment, indulging in obscene acts and songs, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

The complaint said the principal and management staff locked vital documents of students in a cupboard and provoked them against the teachers. A police official said they are probing the matter.

Earlier, MNS Thane city chief Ravindra More said his colleagues beat up the principal after his harassed colleagues approached the Raj Thackeray-led party.

More said they had submitted a complaint to Srinagar police demanding action against the principal for his “lewd behaviour” with female teachers.

The teachers were fed up with the harassment and approached MNS after which the party workers barged into the college on Saturday and bashed up the principal, More said.

The teachers told the media that they wanted the principal to quit.

More claimed the principal was associated with two colleges which he claimed was illegal. The college doesn’t have any CCTV cameras, he said. PTI COR BNM NR