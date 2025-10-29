Thane commissioner reviews progress of construction of new TMC office

Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Wednesday held a review meeting to accelerate the construction of the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) new administrative headquarters.

The 32-storey building, designed by architect Hafeez Contractor, is being constructed on the premises of Raymond Company in Vartaknagar.

Rao issued instructions for the primary work to be completed quickly, said an official release.

Executive engineers informed that most of the trees affected by the construction are being replanted in a new space.

The building is expected to be completed by 2027.