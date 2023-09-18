Thane consumer commission directs insurance firm to pay compensation to man for deficiency in services

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Maharashtra's Thane has directed an insurance company to pay a man claim amount with interest and additional compensation citing that there was a deficiency in its services.

The president of the Commission Vijay C Premchandani and member Poonam V Maharshi in the order dated September 5 held that the complainant has proved the case against the insurance company Star Health And Allied Insurance Co. Ltd.

The commission directed the insurance company to honour the claim of Rs 33,500 along with interest at 8 per cent per annum from June 2017, till realisation and pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 towards mental torture and Rs 5,000 towards the cost of the complaint.

Diliprao D Mohite, a resident of Kisan Nagar in Wagle Estate, obtained a medical insurance policy for Rs 5.5 lakh from the insurer in 2013 and was paying a premium of Rs 23,976.

The complainant was discharged from the hospital, which received the claim amount. He later approached the insurance company to claim the remaining amount spent on medical expenses.

The insurance company, however, refused to grant the same and repudiated the complainant's claim. PTI COR ARU