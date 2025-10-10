Thane cops invoke MCOCA against 17 running ganja smuggling network spanning Maharashtra, AP

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked against 17 alleged drug peddlers in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

The 17 have been involved in large-scale ganja smuggling, creating a chain of distribution extending from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra, with a strong network in Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur, Solapur, and Pune, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kalyan) Atul Zende told reporters.

"This is the first major action in Thane police commissionerate in which so many drug smugglers have been arrested under MCOCA. Gufran Hannan Sheikh, a resident of Titwala-Baneli, led the gang. Four of the gang's associates remain absconding," he said.

The probe began after a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case was registered at Khadakpada police station two months ago, leading to the arrest of 13 persons from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Solapur, he said.

"We had seized 62 kilograms of ganja and weapons at the time. Later, we recovered additional 115 kg ganja, pistols vehicles, cumulatively valued at Rs 70 lakh, based on the interrogation of the accused. Five members of the gang have 21 criminal cases registered against their names in various police stations. The investigation is being led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyanji Ghete," the DCP added. PTI COR BNM