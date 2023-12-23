Thane cops nab man wanted for killing his wife and two children from Haryana

Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) A man on the run for allegedly killing his wife and two children with a cricket bat in Thane city has been nabbed from Hisar in Haryana, police said on Saturday, two days after the crime came to light.

The accused, identified as Amit Bhagdi, left Thane immediately after allegedly committing the murders on December 21 in his single-room residence in a chawl in Kasarvadavali area.

The deceased are identified as Bhagdi's wife Bhavna Bhagdi (24), their son Ankush (8) and daughter Khushi (6), a police officer said.

"The bodies were found in a room in a chawl under the limits of Kasarvadavali police station. The accused had killed the trio with a cricket bat," DCP (crime) Shivraj Patil told reporters here.

After registering a case of murder, crime branch unit V launched a manhunt for Amit Bhagdi and formed two teams, he said.

The teams worked on several leads, including CCTV footages, and conducted technical analysis. Police received a tip-off that the accused Bhagdi had fled to his hometown Hisar. Police officials rushed to Hisar and nabbed him on Friday, Patil said.

Prima facie, domestic issues seem to be the cause behind the crime, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK