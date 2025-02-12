Thane couple booked for forcing teenage daughter into begging

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly forcing their 17-year-old daughter into begging at Thane railway station in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Members of a child welfare team found the teenager begging on a platform at the station on Monday night and approached police.

The couple, who lived in Kalwa area, allegedly made their daughter beg at the station and lived on her earnings, Thane Government Railway Police's senior inspector Archana Dhusane said.

The accused also forced the girl to consume an intoxicating drink, as per police.

The girl has been sent to a rescue home and a case registered against her parents under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the police added.