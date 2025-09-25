Thane court acquits couple in murder case

Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) The district court has acquitted a couple accused of murdering a 65-year-old man in Diva area, noting that the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses were not credible.

Judge S B Agrawal on Wednesday acquitted Mohammad Juber (29), a plumber by profession, and his wife Reshma Juber (30).

They were accused of killing Abhimanyu Kalu Patil on the night of December 3, 2022.

The prosecution claimed that the couple were stealing something from a tin shed outside Patil's house, and when he raised alarm, the husband attacked him with a wooden rod while the wife held him down.

The court, however, noted that all five eye-witnesses were "interested witnesses", three of them being the deceased man's tenants and two his relatives. The shed was only used to cook food and a witness admitted that no valuables were kept there, the judge said.

The accused must be given the benefit of doubt, the court held, acquitting the couple. PTI COR KRK