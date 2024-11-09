Thane court acquits four men in drugs case

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted four persons accused of preparation to commit dacoity and drug possession, citing that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them.

Special (NDPS) judge AS Bhagwat acquitted Sandeep Shankar Nangre (37), Suryakant Karmalkar (32), Shakir Asif Sayyed (32), and Umesh Bhoir (32) of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, the police on night patrol duty in the Ghodbunder area of Thane city apprehended the accused, who were preparing to commit dacoity, on April 18, 2021.

The police also recovered 80 gm of mephedrone and ganja from their possession, they said.

The judge, in the order dated November 5, noted that the deposition of police officers was insufficient to prove the charges against the accused, and there was no independent witness or corroboration to their version.

The order also highlighted that immediately upon the seizure of the drugs and arrest of the accused, the police officials failed to inform their seniors, which was a lapse on their part and a violation of the NDPS regulations. PTI COR ARU